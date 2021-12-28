Delhi reports 496 new Covid cases, infection rate at 0.89%

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Delhi on Tuesday reported 496 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise after June 4 when the tally was 523, and one Covid death in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Department bulletin.



The new cases and fatality took the infection tally to 14,44,179, and the death toll to 25,107, while the Covid infection rate rose to 0.89 per cent - the highest since May 31 when it was 0.99 per cent.



The number of active Covid cases have also climbed to 1,612, the highest in the last 6 months. According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest (1,680) active Covid cases on June 25.



The capital has, so far, detected 165 cases of new Covid variant Omicron. Of these, 23 have been discharged from the hospital.



With a 98.15 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has gone up to 0.11 per cent and the death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.



With 172 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,17,460. A total of 836 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 397.



Meanwhile, a total of 55,865 new tests -- 48,801 RT-PCR and 7,064 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,25,03,696.



Out of 1,75,392 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 62,728 were first doses and 1,12,664 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,57,65,123 according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

avr/vd







