Delhi reports 43 deaths due to Covid, highest since June

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The national capital on Thursday reported a marginal decline in fresh Covid infections at 12,306 in the last 24 hours, but recorded 43 deaths, highest since June.



The fresh Covid infections have pushed the tally to 17,60,272 and death toll to 25,503. On June 10 last year, the city recorded 44 deaths in a day.



Meanwhile, Delhi's positivity rate has come down to 21.48 per cent with active Covid cases declining to 68,730, as per the Delhi health department.



With a 94.64 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid case rate in Delhi stands at 3.90 per cent while the death rate is at 1.45 per cent.



With 18,815 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 16,66,039. A total of 53,593 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 40,756.



Meanwhile, a total of 57,290 new tests -- 43,447 RT-PCR and 13,843 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,42,71,893.



Out of 99,759 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 56,272 were first doses and 30,819 second doses. Meanwhile, 12,668 precautions doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,89,35,032, according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

avr/skp/