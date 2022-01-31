Delhi reports 2,779 fresh Covid cases, 38 deaths

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Delhi on Monday registered a considerable decline in its daily Covid cases, at 2,779, while there were another 38 deaths.



The positivity rate has also reduced to 6.20 per cent with active cases declining to 18,729, as per the Delhi Health Department.



With the new cases and deaths, the tally has risen 18,30,268 and the death toll to 25,865.



The Covid recovery rate has climbed to 97.56 per cent, and the active cases rate stands at 1.02 per cent, while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent.



With 5,502 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 17,85,674. A total of 14,328 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 38,946.



Meanwhile, a total of 44,847 new tests -- 40,476 RT-PCR and 4,371 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,49,02,560.



Out of 10,127 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 3,562 were first doses and 5,449 second doses. Meanwhile, 1,116 precaution doses were also administered in last 24 hrs. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,95,53,161 according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

