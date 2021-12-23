Delhi reports 118 fresh Covid cases, active caseload at 684

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Delhi reported 118 new Covid cases on Thursday, the third successive day of over 100 fresh infections, and one new death, as per the health bulletin.



With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 14,42,633 and the toll to 25,103. The Covid infection rate stands at 0.19 per cent



The number of active cases in the city have climbed to 684, highest in the last five months. According to the Health Department, the city had reported 688 active covid cases on June 14.



With 57 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,16,846. A total of 336 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



With a 98.21 per cent recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.047 per cent and the Covid death rate at 1.74 per cent.



The total number of Covid containment zones has gone up to 204.



Meanwhile, a total of 61,332 new tests -- 56,054 RT-PCR and 5,268 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,22,26,303 so far.



Out of 1,02,576 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 32,085 were first doses and 70,489 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,52,11,532 according to the health bulletin.



