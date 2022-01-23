Delhi records wettest January since 1901

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Delhi received 80 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, making it the wettest January in the capital since 1901, data from the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, revealed on Sunday.



Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 773.2 mm of rain in 2021. This was the third time in the last two decades that the monsoon rains in Delhi crossed the 1,000 mm mark.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital received 1,420.3 mm of rainfall in 1933, the highest in a year during the period 1901-2021.



"This is the fourth time in 121 years after 1933, 1964 and 1975 that Delhi has received more than 1,200 mm of rainfall in the capital," it added.



Delhi had recorded 1,031.5 mm of rain in the 2010 monsoon season, 1,050 mm in 2003.



By Saturday evening, Delhi received 69.8 mm rainfall -- the exact amount the city had received in the first month of 1995.



As per data, since 1950, Delhi at 79.7 mm has received its highest amount of rainfall in the month of January in 1989, followed by 1995 and then 2022.



Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital dipped to 17 and 10.5 degrees Celsius.



The IMD forecast partly cloudy sky with a possibility of very light rain for Sunday.



