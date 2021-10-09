Delhi records 30 fresh Covid cases; no death in 6 days

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The national capital on Saturday reported 30 fresh Covid cases, pushing the total infection to 14,39,166, as per the Health Department bulletin.



However, no fatality has been reported in the city in the last six days. The city's death toll continues to be at 25,088, and the death rate at 1.74 per cent.



Delhi has recorded only one death due to the infection in October so far.



The Covid infection rate in the national capital has declined to 0.05 per cent. The active cases tally in the city has also registered a decline and stands at 377.



With 52 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, total recoveries rose to 14,13,701 so far, the health bulletin said. A total of 107 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



With 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.026 per cent.



Meanwhile, a total of 62,450 new tests -- 43,170 through RT-PCR and 19,280 through Rapid Antigen - were conducted in a day, taking the total number of tests to 2,82 06,152 so far.



The number of containment zones in the city stands at 100 at present.



Out of a total 1,07,452 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, 39,729 were first doses and 67,723 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,88,57,757, according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

avr/skp/