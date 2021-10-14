Delhi records 28 fresh Covid cases, no death in four days

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The national capital on Thursday reported 28 fresh Covid cases, taking its tally to 14,39,311, as per the Delhi Health Department bulletin. However, no fatality has been reported in the city for the fourth day now.



The city's death toll stands at 25,089, and the death rate at 1.74 per cent. Delhi has recorded two deaths due to the infection in October so far.



The Covid infection rate in the national capital has declined to 0.05 per cent. The active cases tally in the city has also registerd a decline and stands at 337. With 29 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries are 14,13,885 so far, the health bulletin said.



A total of 99 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.023 per cent.



Meanwhile, a total of 61,012 new tests -- 44,932 RT-PCR and 16,080 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,84,99,638 so far.



The number of containment zones in the city stands at 104 at present.



Out of a total 74, 583 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 29,985 were first doses and 44,598 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,93,65,655, according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

