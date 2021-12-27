Delhi Police stops agitating doctors from marching towards Supreme Court

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Monday stopped agitating doctors from heading towards the Supreme Court in a bid to highlight the delay in NEET PG Counselling 2021.



The doctors were marching from Maulana Azad Medical College to the Supreme Court on Monday to intensify their ongoing protest against the repeated delay in the NEET exam. However, the police stopped them on their way to the apex court after which they put their lab coats on the road to register their protest.



General Secretary, Resident Doctors Association of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Dr Survrsh Pandey, told IANS: "We have been boycotting the regular and emergency medical services in Delhi's hospitals since December 17. As our protest outside Nirman Bhawan resulted in nothing, we decided to protest outside the Supreme Court and to surrender our lab coats to the apex court but we have been stopped midway."



"We request the court to take Suo Moto in the case as the third wave (of Covid) is knocking on the door and we are overburdened due to the delay in the NEET PG counselling."



The resident doctors across the nation have been protesting since November 27 against the multiple postponement of the NEET PG Counselling 2021 exam and the subsequent admission of the fresh batch of resident doctors in the medical colleges.



On December 6, the RDAs had boycotted the emergency and the routine services in hospitals. However, the federation suspended their agitation for one week after getting a positive assurance from the health ministry on December 9.



