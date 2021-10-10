Delhi Police on high alert to counter any threat: Top Official

By Ujwal Jalali

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) As India celebrates the festival seasons with traditional gaiety and enthusiasm, the police in the national capital are on their toes to prevent any untoward incident.







"During the festive season, there is a high footfall of people in the markets, temples, and commercial places. This rush of people can be used by anti-national elements having nefarious designs to carry out terror attacks in such places," a top official told IANS.



Owing to this, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana took a crime review meeting on Saturday with senior officials and issued directions to enhance their vigil during these days.



"On such occasions (festival season), Delhi Police raises its alert. We increase our visibility, presence, and checking to counter any threat," the senior police official said.



He informed that the Delhi Police has activated its community policing like 'Eyes and Ears' so that locals inform the police personnel about any anti-social element in their area.



In the crime review meeting of the Delhi Police chief, it was also discussed as to how to prevent terrorists or anti-national elements from taking the help of local gangsters.



The police official said they have made strict security arrangements keeping in view the ongoing countrywide celebrations.



"The safety of the people is our topmost priority. The police personnel have been deployed on roads & streets to intensify patrolling and checking at pickets for area dominance," the official said.



The policemen could be seen, throughout the day and night, patrolling in different areas of the city. "Threat or no threat, we have to be always ready," another official told IANS.



Navratri, which marks the beginning of the festive season began on Thursday after which people, though less in numbers this time, began thronging the local markets and temples.



"Due to the huge rush of people, there is always a possibility of some untoward incident. We feel safe and secure when we see 'men in uniform' patrolling in our area," a local shopkeeper in the northwest region of the national capital said as the cops just passed by.



The senior police officials also urged citizens to be their "Eyes & Ears" and inform them about any anti-social element in the area.



Pertinent to mention here that, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had on September 14 busted a Pakistan-based terror module and arrested seven suspected terrorists who were planning to carry out terror attacks in the country during this festival season. The suspects are currently in police custody.



--IANS

uj/dpb