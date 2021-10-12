Delhi Police nabs suspected Pak terrorist

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has apprehended a suspected Pakistani terrorist from the Laxminagar area of the capital city, an official said here on Tuesday.



According to the official, the suspected Pakistani national, who had obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents, has been identified as Mohd. Ashraf alias Ali, a resident of Punjab province.



--IANS

