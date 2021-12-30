Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for New Year

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday said they have made elaborate arrangements to cater to both pedestrians as well as vehicular traffic at and around India Gate on the first day of the new year. It advised visitors to avoid coming to India Gate as the construction work of Central Vista is still in progress due to which the area is closed to the general public. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles will not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon after 10 p.m.



"The vehicles will be diverted from Q point, roundabout MLNP, Sunheri Masjid, Maulana Azad road - Janpath, Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Windsor Place, Rajendra Prasad Road-Janpath, KG Marg-Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House, W-Point, Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road, Mathura Road-Sher Shah Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg (SBM) - Zakir Hussain Marg, SBM-Pandara Road, Madhavrao Scindia Road- Man Singh Road," the traffic advisory read.



The traffic police said that strict compliance with the recent orders of the DDMA will be enforced according to which all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and festival related gatherings and congregations are prohibited throughout the NCT of Delhi.



As the people of the national capital are likely to visit the Delhi Zoo in the new year, heavy rush can disrupt vehicular movement. Keeping all this in view, the police advised the public and motorists to avoid Bhairon Road and Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.



Earlier on Wednesday as well, the traffic police had issued an advisory for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic on the eve of New Year. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore, in the advisory said that strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving.



The new year celebrations in the national capital are likely to be subdued this time owing to the fear of the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.



Meanwhile, the highly transmissible Omicron's tally has climbed to 961 in the country, of which Delhi has the highest number of cases of infection at 263.



--IANS

uj/bg