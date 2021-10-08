Delhi Police intensifies patrolling ahead of festive season

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) In a bid to counter any untoward incident during the upcoming festive season, the Delhi Police have intensified patrolling in several areas of the national capital, an official said here on Friday.



Navratri, which marks the beginning of the festive season, began on Thursday with people, though less in numbers this time, began thronging the local markets and temples.



They have made strict security arrangements keeping in view the ongoing countrywide celebrations, the police official added.



"The safety of the people is our topmost priority. The police personnel have been deployed on roads and streets to intensify patrolling and checking at pickets for area dominance," the official said.



The police could be seen throughout the night patrolling in different areas of the city.



"Due to the huge rush of people, there is always a possibility of some untoward incident. We feel safe and secure when we see 'men in uniform' patrolling in our area," said a local shopkeeper in north-west Delhi.



The senior police officials also urged citizens to be their "Eyes and Ears" and inform them about any anti-social element in the area.



The Delhi Police Special Cell had on September 14 busted a Pakistan-based terror module and arrested seven suspected terrorists who were planning to carry out terror attacks in the country during this festival season.



The suspects are now in police custody.



