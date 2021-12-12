Delhi Police constable's prompt action foils woman's suicide attempt

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) A 21-year-old woman, who tried to commit suicide after locking herself in her house's bathroom, was saved by the prompt action of a Delhi Police constable, an official said here on Sunday.



According to the official, a PCR call was received at Najafgarh Police Station on Saturday at 9.51 a.m., stating that the woman went into the bathroom at 7 a.m. and since then she has neither come out nor is she giving any response to her family.



Sensing the gravity of the situation, constable Amit was immediately directed to reach the spot.



"The policeman reached the spot without any delay, and broke open the door of the bathroom to find that the woman, identified as Shruti, had cut her wrist and blood was oozing out.



The woman was then immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, and doctors there said that had there been even a little more delay in bringing her, she would not have survived.



Deputy Commissioner of Police Shankar Choudhary lauded the constable's efforts, saying his prompt action had saved the woman's life.



--IANS

