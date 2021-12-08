Delhi Police condoles Gen Rawat's demise

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Wednesday condoled the tragic demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.



"Delhi Police condoles the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and all the crew members who lost their lives in the unfortunate, tragic incident," the police said.



Gen Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, died when his IAF Mi-17 crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.



This was the first fatality of a top defence official in nearly three decades.



"It is a great loss to the nation. Our prayers are with the bereaved families," the Delhi police added.



Out of the 14 people that were aboard the ill-fated chopper, Group Captain Varun Singh, Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College, is currently undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington.



Madhulika Rawat (Gen Rawat's wife), Brigadier L.S. Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B. Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal were travelling along with General Rawat. Apart from them, two pilots, a Group Captain and a gunner were also onboard.



