Delhi Police busts gang of robbers, 3 held

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Delhi Police busted an active gang of robbers within hours of them looting a man outside AIIMS hospital.



Police received a complaint on October 26 night that three boys robbed a man and fled away. The complainant told Police that the incident took place when he stepped out of an ATM from where he had withdrawn Rs 50,000.



With the help of the CCTV footage and route analysis, Police found out about one of the three accused, who led to the arrest of the other two.



The accused have been identified as Sonu (24), Sonu Thapa (36) and Raj Kumar (27).



The robbed money in cash and one iron blade used in the commission of crime was recovered from them.



A case was registered against the trio under relevant sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway, Police said.



--IANS

