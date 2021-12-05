'Delhi Police blessed to have helping hands of citizens'

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Delhi Police is always blessed to have helping hands of the residents of the national capital, said Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on the occasion of International Volunteer Day on Sunday.



"In our incessant duty to keep the capital safe and secure, citizen volunteers help us as Eyes and Ears, Traffic Sentinels, Praharis and Police Mitras," Asthana said as Delhi Police felicitated volunteers including NGOs in a programme held in all districts.



International Volunteer Day is celebrated to recognise and promote the tireless work of the volunteers across the globe.



"On International Volunteer Day, we are also celebrating this common journey with citizens' participation and contribution in helping us overcome the biggest challenge of our times, the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also a message to society that by volunteering to serve, we serve truly," the top cop added.



As per Delhi Police, hundreds of volunteers were felicitated by the respective districts' DCPs. They were given certificates in recognition of their selfless contribution in augmenting police's citizen-centric initiatives like spreading awareness on road safety, safety of senior citizens and promoting Covid-19 appropriate behaviours, organising self-defence training workshops for women and children, organising blood donation camps, making youngsters aware of the ill-effects of drug abuse, and so on.



Every volunteer was given an 'Emergency Pocket Card' which would have important personal details like name, address, year of birth, blood group and emergency contact number and must be kept in pocket or wallet at all times.



"It would help contact the family members in case of any mishap or emergency. Making an appeal to the public, we had recently shared a post regarding this emergency card on our social media handles," the police said.



The volunteers enthusiastically posed for selfies at "I'M A PROUD VOLUNTEER' photo-point and pledged to promote the culture of keeping the emergency card and convince the people around them to do the same.



