Delhi Police arrests 4 sharp-shooters of Manjit Mahal gang

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police have arrested four members of the Manjit Mahal gang wanted in Monday's firing incident in Kishangarh, an official said here on Tuesday.



On Monday, shots were fired on a Fortuner car, in the city's Kishanganj area, in which the driver of the car identified as Shafiq suffered injuries. The car was carrying two more people -- Somraj alias Dhami and his personal security officer who was sitting on the rear seat.



All three were returning from Patiala house court after attending a hearing in a murder case of one person named Ashok Mann, registered in the year 2020 in which Dhami along with his brothers are accused.



Dhami is the Cousin of gangster Vijay Pehlwan. The bullets were fired towards Dhami but he was unharmed, however, two bullets hit his driver.



The Special Cell received information that the attack was carried out by the shooters of Gangster Manjit Mahal on the directions of one Harender Maan, resident of Kishangarh Delhi.



It was further revealed that one suspect identified as Abhishek alias Mota, resident of Bahadurgarh, was involved in firing incident and had jumped the parole and that he would be coming to Dwarka area on Tuesday along with his associate and they are planning to commit some other offences in the area on the direction of their Gang leader Mahal.



Based on this specific information, the police conducted a raid and apprehended Abhishek along with three others identified as Wazir alias Jhota and Annu Gilodia, both residents of Jhajjar, Haryana and Kapil Kumar of Delhi. From the cursory search of the accused persons, three sophisticated pistols along with 75 live cartridges and three empty cartridges and one ID card of PRESS of Harender Maan have been recovered.



During the interrogation accused Abhishek disclosed that he came in touch with Gangster Mahal through one of his associates Deepak and after that Mahal became his mentor in the crime world. He started to work according to the direction of his gang-leader Mahal, who is presently lodged in Yamuna Nagar Jail, Haryana.



Furnishing more details about the case, the Special cell said that Manjit Mahal and deceased Ashok Maan were very close and in February 2020, Somraj alias Dhami Pahalwan along with his associate murdered Maan. Since then Harender Maan (nephew of Ashok Maan) were seeking a chance to take revenge from Dhami Pahalwan. Therefore, Manjit Mahal had directed his gang members to work along with Harender and to eliminate Dhami Pahalwan.



They had committed the recce of the route of Dhami Pahalwan on various occasions and this Monday, they received the specific tip-off about the movement of Dhami Pahalwan and they fired on his car.



The Special Cell has informed the concerned police station about the arrest of accused Abhishek Malik and his associates. "Further investigation is in progress," the official added.



--IANS

uj/skp/