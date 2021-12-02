Delhi Police arranges bus for Nihangs heading for Bangla Sahib

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Around 80 farmers, many of them Nihang Sikhs, were stopped at the national capital's Mukarba Chowk, while on their way to Bangla Sahib Gurdwara on Thursday, but allowed to continue their journey on a bus arranged for them, Delhi Police said.



"One of the buses which was taking them to Bangla Sahib stopped due to technical reasons. But soon we arranged another bus for them. Situation is normal at Mukurba Chowk and there was no clash with the police," a police official said.



With farmers protesting at the Delhi borders for over a year, several incidents of protestors clashing with the Delhi Police have been reported. Here Delhi Police have deployed extra personnel and they often talk to the farmers leaders and Haryana Police to maintain peace.



These Nihangs wanted to go to the gurdwara when they were reportedly stopped at Mukurba Chowk, and Delhi Police personnel there were on their toes due to this as they were fearing that situation could turn ugly.



However, senior Delhi Police officials spoke to Nihangs and assured them that they will be allowed but only in Delhi Police's buses. As per sources, Nihangs agreed and the buses were made available.



"When we came to know about the assembling of Nihangs at Mukurba Chowk, we immediately informed our senior officials. A team immediately reached there to examine the situation which was peaceful. We then spoke with Nihangs and farmers who were there. They told us that they wanted to go to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. We then arranged buses for them," said a senior police official.



