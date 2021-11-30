Delhi-NCR records 'very poor' air quality

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Delhi-NCR on Tuesday woke up to a misty morning and the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 362 in the 'very poor' category.



The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature will rise till 14 degrees Celsius.



The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 88 per cent.



According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants were recorded in the 'very poor' and 'poor' category.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.



"Winds are likely to be relatively strong on November 30. The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain in 'very poor' category on December 1 owing to calm winds," a bulletin by Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi read.



For the subsequent five days, the air quality is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant.



