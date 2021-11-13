Delhi MCD polls: 3 electoral roll observers appointed

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Ahead of MCD polls, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh has appointed three Electoral Roll Observers for the 11 districts of the national capital to observe the Special Summary Revision (SSR) activities in their respective districts.



They will also guide the District Electoral Officers and render timely remedial interventions to improve the inclusiveness, accuracy and health of electoral rolls, an official statement issued on Saturday read.



The officers have to submit at least three reports to the ECI during the revision period.



Singh briefed the observers regarding the key objectives of SSR-2022, the ongoing voter awareness campaign and the special voter registration camps to be held on November 27 and 28, for all citizens at every polling station of Delhi.



He underlined the need to ensure enrollment of all new voters with reference to the new qualifying date of January 1 and all the left out voters by adopting constituency and booth specific strategies.



He also emphasised the importance of deleting the names of deceased and permanently shifted voters and removing any duplicate entries for enhancing the purity of electoral rolls.



During the Special Summary Revision, the Electoral Roll Observer is required to visit each district under his responsibility at least three times. The first visit will be during the receipt of claims and objections, the second visit during the disposal of claims and objections and the third visit during the finalisation of the electoral roll, he said.



The CEO further highlighted that all Delhi residents over the age of 18 should be encouraged to download the Voter Helpline app, which will allow them to access all electoral services using their mobile phones.



He also recommended the "Divyangs" to download the ECI's PwD app, which is a fully accessible mobile app. Online electoral services can also be availed on www.nvsp.in portal of the ECI.



Those who do not have access to the internet, according to Singh, can file applications in person at polling stations, voter centers, or common service centers. Citizens can find out further details regarding this at www.ceodelhi.gov.in.



They can also call the election helpline number 1950 for any questions, complaints or assistance from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days except national holidays.



--IANS

rdk/shb/