Delhi man, family ordered to vacate aged mother's house

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) A Delhi court has ordered a man and his family to vacate the house of his elderly mother within a month after it came to light that the man and his wife had been harassing her and asking her to leave the property.



District Magistrate, West, Kriti Garg, in a recent order, directed the man, and his family to vacate the flat in Shiva Enclave of Paschim Vihar in the city, owned by the aged mother after noting that she had been harassed by the son and his wife. Besides the son, the complainant also has a daughter who is married and teaching in a school.



Advocate Vineet Jindal, representing the petitioner mother, got the eviction order in her favour under Delhi Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2007 - an Act to provide more effective provisions for the maintenance and welfare of the parents and senior citizens guaranteed under the Constitution.



It was noted that the petitioner was treated like a stranger in her own house, which she had purchased with so many hardships and struggles.



It was also stated that the wife of the petitioner's son had threatened the mother-in-law to implicate her in false dowry cases.



The petitioner stated that she could not handle the continuous mental pressure from the son and family and mostly she tried to remain out of the house, visiting her friends and relatives. She got herself registered in various senior citizen centres so that she will remain out of the house to avoid getting involved in the fights.



As per the court order, if the respondents -- son and family-- failed to leave the property within 30 days, the SHO, Paschim Vihar-East shall evict them forcibly and hand over the possession of the property to the petitioner.



