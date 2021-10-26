Delhi logs 41 Covid cases, infection rate rises to 0.08%

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Delhi reported 41 new cases of Covid on Tuesday, taking its tally at 14,39,671, but no fresh fatalities - for the fourth day now, according to the latest bulletin issued by the state Health Department.



The city's death toll stands at 25,091. The national capital has recorded four deaths due to the infection in this month so far. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.



The Covid infection rate in the national capital has climbed to 0.08 per cent. The active cases tally has also increased to 323 in the national capital. With 25 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,14,257 so far, the health bulletin said.



A total of 98 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



With a 98.23 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.022 per cent.



Meanwhile, a total of 50,202 new tests -- 34,143 RT-PCR tests and 16,059 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,91,29, 536 so far.



The number of containment zones in the city stands at 97 at present.



Out of 76,947 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 27,747 were first doses and 49,200 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,01,27,804, according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

