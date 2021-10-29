Delhi logs 37 Covid cases, no death in seven days

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Delhi reported 37 fresh cases of Covid on Friday, taking its tally to 14,39,788, while there was no fatality - for the seventh day now, according to the Health Department bulletin.



The city's death toll stands at 25,091, as it recorded four deaths due to the infection in this month so far. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.



The Covid infection rate in the national capital stands at 0.06 per cent, and the active cases tally at 334. With 48 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries are 14,14,363 so far, the health bulletin said.



A total of 133 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has reduced to 0.023 per cent.



Meanwhile, a total of 59,293 new tests -- 45,731 RT-PCR and 13,562 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,93,11,912 so far.



The number of containment zones in the city stands at 93 at present.



Out of 55,278 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 20,450 were first doses and 34,828 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,03,17,691, according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

avr/vd