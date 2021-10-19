Delhi logs 36 new Covid cases, one death

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Delhi reported 36 fresh cases of Covid on Tuesday, taking its tally to 14,39,441, and one death - after several days, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Health Department.



With the latest fatality, the city's death toll has climbed to 25,090. The national capital has recorded only three deaths due to the infection in this month so far. Last month, five people succumbed to the infection. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.



The Covid infection rate in the national capital has risen to 0.06 per cent. Meanwhile, the active cases tally has registered a decline and stands at 322. With 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,14,029 so far, the health bulletin said.



A total of 103 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.022 per cent.



Meanwhile, a total of 58,729 new tests -- 40,368 RT-PCR and 17,911 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,87,56,046 so far.



The number of containment zones in the city stands at 106 at present.



Out of 95,714 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 32,494 were first doses and 63,220 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,96,95,938, according to the health bulletin.



