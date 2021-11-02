Delhi logs 34 Covid cases, no fatality in 11 days

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Delhi reported 34 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, pushing the tally at 14,39,922, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.



However, no Covid fatality has been recorded in the city in the last eleven days.



The city's death toll stands at 25,091. The national capital has recorded four deaths due to the infection in this month so far. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent in the city.



The Covid infection rate in the national capital stands at 0.07 per cent. The active case tally stands at 309 in the national capital. With 42 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, total recoveries rose to 14,14,522 so far, the health bulletin said.



A total of 141 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid case rate in Delhi has reduced to 0.021 per cent.



Meanwhile, a total of 48,831 new tests -- 36,940 RT PCR tests and 11,891 Rapid Antigen tests - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,95,17,574 so far.



Out of 53,046 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 20,277 were first doses and 33,769 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,05,32,800, according to the health bulletin.



