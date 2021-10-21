Delhi logs 22 fresh Covid cases, infection rate 0.05%

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The national capital reported 22 fresh cases of Covid on Thursday, taking its tally to 14,39,488, and no further fatality in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.



The city's death toll stands at 25,090. The national capital has recorded only three deaths due to the infection in this month so far. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.



The Covid infection rate in the national capital stands at 0.05 per cent. Meanwhile, the active cases tally stands at 311. With 21 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,14,087 so far, the health said.



A total of 99 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.021 per cent.



Meanwhile, a total of 42,563 new tests -- 35,063 RT-PCR and 7,500 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,88,54,902 so far.



The number of containment zones in the city stands at 96 at present.



Out of 62,980 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 21,632 were first doses and 41,348 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,98,33,662, according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

