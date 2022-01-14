Delhi likely to report below 25,000 cases, 75% unvaccinated deaths: Jain

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Delhi may witness below 25,000 cases on Friday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.



"On Thursday, the national capital had recorded 28,867 new Covid cases, the highest ever single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic," he said.



Talking to reporters on the recent Covid deaths in Delhi, he said that around 75 per cent of the Covid patients who died were unvaccinated.



"Nearly 75 per cent of the people who died due to Covid infection had not even taken a single dose of the vaccine. It is important to get vaccinated. There have also been instances where people had severe illnesses before they contracted Covid-19," Jain noted.



Delhi has witnessed total 127 deaths in just 8 days from January 5 to 12 in this month. Of those who succumbed, only 34 were vaccinated against Covid-19. Of all deaths, 74 were below the age of 60 in the city. Mostly who died were suffering with heart and liver ailments.



Jain informed that over 1300 beds are still unoccupied which accounts for 88 per cent of total beds in Delhi.



Meanwhile, the positivity rate has mounted to 29.21 per cent in the city, highest since May 3. The infection rate was 29.55 per cent on May 3 as per the health department. The active Covid cases have also climbed at 94,160, highest since May 1.



According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest 96,747 active Covid cases on May 1.



