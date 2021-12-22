Delhi likely to receive rain post Christmas

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) There is a possibility of rain on December 27 and 28 in Delhi, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.



IMD has predicted, "generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm" on December 27 and "rain or thundershowers" on December 28.



On Wednesday, Delhi-NCR woke up to a mainly clear sky which could become partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening with the maximum and minimum temperatures being recorded at 23 degrees and 4.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.



The maximum and minimum temperatures will register an increase in the coming few days.



The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 94 per cent.



Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 385 i.e. at the lower end of the 'very poor' category at 9.30 a.m.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.



The level of PM10 and PM2.5 pollutants in the air were recorded in the very poor category at 363 and 231, respectively.



As predicted by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), "The AQI of Delhi remain in the very poor category and likely to further deteriorate in the upper end of very poor for next three days," adding, "Very clam wind, low boundary layer height, and very low temperature is leading to such condition, and will continue so."



"The air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category till December 25 and improve thereafter, significant improvement may be seen from 27th December onwards," Air Quality and Weather Bulletin for Delhi NCR read.



