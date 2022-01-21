Delhi likely to receive light rain till evening: IMD

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Delhi is likely to receive light rain till evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.



The weather department also predicted light rainfall for the national capital and its adjoining areas between January 21 and 23. Around the same time, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over Northwest India.



The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 19 degrees and 7.6 degrees Celsius, respectively with the relative humidity standing at 95 per cent at at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.



Delhi, by Thursday evening, recorded its maximum temperature at 19 degrees -- two notches below season's usual and minimum temperature at 9.8 degrees which is three notches above the season's average.



Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) continue to remain in the very poor category at 353, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR) estimates.



The level of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants stood in the very poor and poor categories, respectively.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe.'



The ministry of earth sciences in its air quality and weather bulletin said that the air quality is likely to improve significantly and reach in the poor to moderate category owing to rain, strong winds and better ventilation conditions on January 22 and 23.



The air quality is likely to remain largely in the poor category for the next five subsequent days, it added.



