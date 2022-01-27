Delhi lifts weekend curfew, no odd-even for shops

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to lift the weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops in the market. However, the night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will continue in the national capital.



The decision to relax the curbs was taken following a DDMA meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day.



The bars & restaurants and cinema will reopen with 50 per cent capacity in the capital city now. However, the academic institution will remain closed for now. The reopening of schools is expected to be discussed in the next DDMA meeting.



The Delhi government also said that the government office will open with 50 per cent capacity in the capital city. The DDMA has also capped the number of people attending wedding festivals in the national capital to 200.



The decision has been taken following the declining Covid cases in the city. Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the Covid situation is under control in the city. He said that the national capital may report below 5,000 cases by this evening.



The national capital Delhi on Wednesday reported a marginal rise on Covid cases at 7498, against 6,028 cases reported on Tuesday. The fresh Covid infection has pushed the tally at 18,10,997. In the same time, 29 deaths were also reported, pushing the death toll at 25,710 on Wednesday.



--IANS

avr/dpb







