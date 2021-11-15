Delhi LG reviews 'use of tech in policing'

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday reviewed the usage of technology in policing with Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and other senior officers.



Baijal expressed satisfaction with regard to the implementation of technology-based projects in the field of crime prevention & detection, intelligence gathering, communication and delivery of citizen centric services.



Pertinently, the "usage of technology" was also stressed during a meeting of the heads of 14 Intelligence agencies and state counter-terrorism squads on September 17 following Delhi Police Special Cell's crackdown on Pakistan's ISI-sponsored terror module that was planning to carry out violent attacks in India.



The Lieutenant Governor advised the officials to use state of the art technology for effective outcomes and to put in place an institutional mechanism to ensure constant upgradation of the technology being used.



As the people of the national capital are currently reeling under soaring pollution, Baijal suggested that special focus be laid on the Intelligent Traffic Management System in view of its potential to decongest Delhi while reducing vehicular pollution in the long run.



In the wake of the deteriorating air quality of Delhi, the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) has advised government and private offices, along with other establishments, to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 per cent on an 'emergency' basis to put a curb to vehicular emission. The order has further advised people to limit outdoor activities and minimise their exposure.



The LG also stressed upon collaboration with technical institutions like IIIT-Delhi and Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women to explore easy technological solutions for complex tasks and for building capacities of IT manpower within the Delhi Police.



--IANS

uj/skp/