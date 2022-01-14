Delhi IED: Explosive mix of RDX and Ammonium Nitrate, says NSG DG

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The explosives-laden bag which was found in the Ghazipur Flower Market area of the national capital on Friday contained a mixture of RDX and Ammonium Nitrate, National Security Guards Director General MA Ganapathy said.



"Prima facie it looks like RDX & Ammonium Nitrate mix, around 3 kgs," Ganapathy told IANS.



He said that they have shared all the details of the chemical composition of the explosive material with the Delhi Police.



The IED was found concealed in an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market, triggering panic among the people.



Later the NSG bomb disposal squad with the help of police personnel dug an approximately 8 feet ditch in an open ground where the bag carrying the IED was disposed. "The NSG conducted a controlled explosion of the recovered IED at around 1.30 p.m.," an official said.



Sources said that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has registered a case under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act.



"An investigation has been launched and the forensic teams have collected evidence from the spot and taken it for examination," the sources added.



