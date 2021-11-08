Delhi hikes monthly wages of workers amid Covid, inflation

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The Delhi government on Monday hiked the monthly wages of unskilled and semi-skilled workers by Rs 156 amid Covid-19 and inflation.



The hike has taken the salary of unskilled workers from Rs 16,064 from Rs 15,908 and those of the semi-skilled from Rs 17,693 from Rs 17,537. The monthly salary of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 19,291 to Rs 19,473.



"Due to inflation recorded in the country and skyrocketing prices of commodities, today every section of the society has been affected financially. Items of daily consumption such as cereals, pulses and oil have also become expensive. I hope this increase in wages will help the labourers," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said.



"In terms of the minimum wage paid to labourers in the national capital is the highest as compared to any other state in the country," he added.



The rate of minimum wages for supervisors and clerical employees has also been increased. The monthly salary of non-matriculation employees has been increased from Rs 17,537 to Rs 17,693, the monthly salary of matriculated but non-graduate employees from Rs 19,291 to Rs 19,473, and the monthly salary of laborers with graduate and above educational qualification has been increased from Rs 20,976 to Rs 21,184.



Sisodia said: "This step has been taken keeping the interests of the poor and the working class during the Corona epidemic in mind. The clerical and supervisor class employees will also receive this benefit."



He said that dearness allowance cannot be withheld for workers in the unorganised sector who normally receive only minimum wages.



This is the second time in a year that the Delhi government has increased dearness allowance for workers amid the health crisis, he added.



