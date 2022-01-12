Delhi HC, district courts to continue virtual hearings till Feb 11

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi amid the third wave of the pandemic, the Delhi High Court and the district courts in the national capital will hold hearings only through the virtual mode till February 11, a continuation of its earlier decision which began with the video conferencing proceedings from January 3 to 15, an order said on Wednesday.



As per the instructions of Delhi High Court's Chief Justice D.N. Patel, the courts will take up the matters, as per the existing arrangement with regard to the listing of cases, through videoconferencing mode till February 11, it said.



The video-conferencing links of the courts shall be made available on the website.



In the earlier order, it was stated that the Principal District and Sessions Judges, in consultation with the DG, Prisons, shall make necessary arrangements for extension of remand of undertrial prisoners.



Wherever required, such prisoners may be produced through video-conferencing, it had said.



"I have also consulted with the esteemed members of the Administrative and General Supervision Committee of this Court. They all are also of the view that immediate steps are required to be taken to safeguard the health and well-being of all the stakeholders while also ensuring that the justice delivery system remains functional. The inputs have also been taken from the President of Delhi High Court Bar Association as well as from the Chairman of Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi and other senior office bearers. As expected, they, too, have assured fullest cooperation on behalf of the Members of the Bar," the Chief Justice said in the order.



The present grim scenario has left us with no other viable option, he added.



--IANS

jw/vd