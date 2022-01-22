Delhi HC asks UIDAI to provide info to help fake Aadhaar card case probe

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has asked the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) to provide information to help a probe into a fake Aadhaar card case, in which over 400 persons have been allegedly issued fake cards for enrolment in civil defence training in the national capital.



Hearing a petition seeking issuance of appropriate orders for providing information of Aadhaar card holders for the investigation agency, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh directed the UIDAI to provide all relevant information of the persons as required for the purpose of probe as per the provisions of the Aadhaar Act.



Advocate Nidhi Raman, counsel for the respondent authority, submitted that the UIDAI has no objection in sharing the information being sought, to the extent and in a manner as permissible under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, upon being directed by the court.



The petitioner has also sought to issue appropriate orders directing the respondents to ascertain the date and place of issuance of Aadhaar cards, date of updation and the documents submitted for updation from the Aadhaar card issuing authority.



Advocate Kusum Dhalla, the public prosecutor for the state, sought a direction for disclosure of information as per the relevant sections of the law.



She stated that in the course of the investigation conducted so far, prima facie it has emerged that the then District Magistrate of Shahdara and others had committed criminal misconduct by abusing their official position as public servants with an ulterior motive to give benefits to ineligible persons, and in total, approximately 450 candidates with fake Aadhaar cards had enrolled for training in civil defence.



