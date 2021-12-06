Delhi govt to organise international level play on life of BR Ambedkar

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The Delhi government on Monday announced it will organise an international level play based on the life of Babasaheb BR Ambedkar.



In a virtual press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government will hold the play at the JLN Stadium on January 5.



He said that the play will be staged by well-known actors with international level production values.



He said, "It will not be an exaggeration to say that Babasaheb Ambedkar was the most educated Indian. He received his Masters degrees in 65 subjects and completed two doctorates. He also knew nine languages and maintained a personal library of 50,000 books".



Kejriwal added that he will fulfil Ambedkar's dream of educating every poor child in the country.



Talking about the new Covid variant Omicron, the Delhi CM said, "I am monitoring the situation caused by the Omicron variant. Beds and medicine will be made available in sufficient quantity". He urged every resident of Delhi to wear a mask while stepping outside.



The national capital has reported one Omicron case, so far. The patient had travelled from Tanzania. However, the number suspected Omicron cases in the region has reached 27 and out of them, 17 have tested positive for Covid.



All suspected Omicron patients have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.



Lok Nayak Hospital has 40 isolation wards for anyone affected by the Omicron variant. Delhi has two genome testing labs, one at Lok Nayak Hospital and the other at ILBS Hospital.



--IANS

avr/sks/bg