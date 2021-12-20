Delhi govt terminates 3 doctors in cough syrup poisoning case

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Delhi government on Monday terminated the services of three Mohalla Clinic doctors over the death of three children in connection with the Dextromethorphan poisoning case. The government has also ordered an enquiry into the matter.



Three children reportedly died after consuming a Dextromethorphan cough syrup, which was administered by a Mohalla Clinic run by the Delhi government in the national capital, the Directorate of Health Services (DGHS) said in its enquiry report.



Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that it is shocking that three children have died due to adverse drug reaction at the Kalawati Saran Hospital in Delhi.



"Three doctors have been terminated and an inquiry has been ordered into the matter," said minister Jain.



The minister added that the matter has been brought to the notice of Delhi Medical Council which will probe the matter.



Jain said that an enquiry into the incident has also been initiated and the guilty won't be spared.



"Sixteen cases of Dextromethorphan poisoning were reported at the Kalawati Saran children's hospital, out of which three children expired. These children were prescribed Dextromethorphan by Mohalla Clinics of the Delhi. The drug is strictly not recommended for pediatric age children," said the DGHS enquiry report.



In its report, the DGHS has asked the Delhi government to issue a notice to all the dispensaries and Mohalla Clinics to not prescribe the drug to children less than four years of age. The DGHS has also asked to withdraw the drug in public interest.



