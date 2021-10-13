Delhi govt slaps notice on NBCC for not following anti-dust guidelines

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Delhi government on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) for not following the 14-point anti-dust guidelines at its World Health Organization (WHO) building redevelopment site in the national capital.



"We observed that most of the regulations and the 14-point anti-dust guidelines are being followed, and there is a tin shed with an anti-smog gun as well. But we have found some loose sand on the site that is treated with just sprinkling water all over it whereas it should've been covered with a net. Other than this, we also noticed that the on-site workers are not being given masks. We have informed the Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC) about the same and if in two days the necessary rules are be complied with, penalties will be imposed," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who inspected the site on Wednesday afternoon, told the media.



Under its anti-dust campaign (October 7 to October 29), the Delhi government has made it mandatory for both private and government construction agencies to follow a set of guidelines to prevent dust pollution in the city.



"Our teams are visiting the construction sites to ensure proper compliance with the rules, and till now we have visited 522 sites. Of these, more than 357 sites were found to be complying with the guidelines laid down," the minister said, adding, "We have found 165 sites where there is clear violation of the guidelines and we have started to take action against these sites."



The designated teams under the campaign have so far inspected 522 construction sites, in which a fine of Rs 53.5 lakh has been imposed for violation of guidelines at 165 construction sites, a statement issued on Wednesday stated.



Earlier, Rai had visited the Pragati Maidan tunnel construction site and the North Delhi Metro Mall construction site.



He had earlier issued a show-cause notice to Larsen and Tubro (L&T) for flouting anti-dust norms.



The 14-point guidelines include setting up of dust/wind-breaking walls of appropriate height around the periphery of the construction site, installation of anti-smog gun(s) for over 20,000 sq mt built-up area, anti-dust masks along with arrangements for medical help, investigation and treatment for every construction worker working on the site.



--IANS

rdk/arm