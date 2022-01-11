Delhi govt orders timely management of hospital admissions

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Delhi government on Tuesday directed all hospitals to ensure timely management of hospital admissions as per the protocol amid the surge in Covid cases and deaths in the capital city.



Delhi has so far reported 70 Covid deaths this month including 17 deaths consecutively for two days.



"Medical directors and medical superintendents of all the hospitals are directed to issue necessary directions to all the concerned to put in place prompt and appropriate systems in their hospitals to ensure compliance of timely management of hospital admission as per the protocol, proper treatment protocol, satisfactory levels of patient care and analysis of Covid 19 deaths", reads the order from the Director General of Health Services, Delhi government.



The Delhi government has also directed that all Covid-19 positive patients admitted with comorbidities or patients admitted with other serous diseases who turned out to be Covid positive are duly attended to by the concerned specialist and due attention is given to them.



Of the 70 deaths reported this month, most of the cases had comorbidities such as cancer, heart and liver disease.



Of the total 46 deaths reported from January 5 to 9, 34 had comorbidities such as cancer, heart and liver disease. As per the data, 21 people with comorbidities got infected with Covid 19 after admission in hospitals. Of the total deaths, 32 patients were admitted into the ICU ward of the hospital during this period.



--IANS

avr/bg