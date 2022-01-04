Delhi govt imposes weekend curfew amid rise in Covid cases

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Amid a surge in Coronavirus cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew from January 8.



During weekdays, the metros and buses will run at full seating capacity with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.



"Covid-19 cases are on a rise in Delhi and the rest of the country. However, it is a relief that the Omicron variant here is showing similar trends to that of the world's. It shows mild symptoms that are curable at home isolation. But we still need to take necessary precautions to curb the infection," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting held today.



The Deputy CM noted that serpentine queues outside metro stations and bus stops could become potential spots for spread of virus. "The crowd outside metros and bus stops could easily spread the virus. In order to avoid that, both the modes of public transportation will run in full capacity but with strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols," he added.



Updating the media on the total number of Covid cases in the union territory, Sisodia said: "Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days. Of these, around 350 patients are in hospital, 124 need Oxygen and seven are on ventilator."



He urged the people to step out only when it is an absolute necessity after wearing a mask and to maintain social/physical distancing.



Triggered by the newly emerged Omicron variant, Covid-19 situation in Delhi is deteriorating on a daily basis. On Monday, the national capital recorded 4,099 fresh infections and a positivity rate resting at 6.89 per cent. Both are the highest since May 18, 2021, when the city logged 4,482 fresh cases at a test positivity rate of 6.89 per cent.



--IANS

rdk/shb/