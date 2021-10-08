Delhi govt employees issued deadline for Covid vaccination

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) To prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection and ensure smooth functioning in Delhi government offices, all its employees have been asked to get themselves vaccinated by October 15, said a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order on Friday, adding that the Union government may issue similar orders for Central government employees working in the city soon.



"All government employees working in departments, autonomous bodies, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), local bodies and educational institutions under Government of National Capital territory of Delhi, including frontline workers, healthcare workers as well as teachers and staff working in schools as well as colleges must get vaccinated (at least first vaccine dose) by October 15 as per prevailing guidelines prescribed by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," the order said.



The above mentioned groups, who do not get vaccinated till the specified date will not be allowed to attend their offices and institutes from October 16 till they have received the first vaccination dose.



"The said period of absence from duty will be treated as 'on leave' till the time of receiving the first dose of vaccine," the DDMA order added.



This decision was taken in a meeting held on September 29.



"Government of India may consider issuing similar directions in respect to its employees working in Delhi," the statement said.



During September, the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued similar guidelines for teachers and other school staff, making it mandatory for them to get vaccinated by October 15.



In the past one week, DDMA has issued orders on similar lines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as schools, offices, institutes and religious places along with other public spaces have started opening up in a phased manner.



With the onset of the festival season of Navratri, Dusshera and Durga Puja, celebrations have been allowed in the national capital with strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.



