Delhi govt collects over Rs 1 cr from construction sites flouting 'anti-dust' norms

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Delhi government has collected fines to the tune of Rs 1.23 crore from 406 construction sites that were found violating 14-point guidelines to mitigate dust pollution in the capital.



"Of the 2,500 construction sites inspected by various agencies since October 7, a total of 406 were found violating the anti-dust norms," the government said in a statement.



Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told media on Wednesday that a total penalty of Rs 1.23 crore have been imposed on such sites.



On September 21, Rai announced 14-point guidelines, making the norms mandatory for both private and government construction agencies in the city.



The first phase of the anti-dust campaign was kick-started on October 7 and concluded on 29.



A total of 31 teams, comprising 17 teams of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) engineers and 14 teams of Green Marshals, have been formed to monitor various construction sites in the national capital to ensure full compliance with the Delhi government's 14-point guidelines.



The 14-point guidelines, introduced in September for both private and government construction agencies in Delhi, include setting up of dust/wind-breaking walls of appropriate height around the periphery of the construction site, installation of anti-smog guns for more than 20,000 square metres built-up area, anti-dust masks along with arrangements for medical help, investigation and treatment for every construction worker working at the site.



Based on the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines of 2016, these penalties will range from Rs 10,000 to Rs five lakh depending on the size of the plot.



Of the sites found violating the norms, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at Pragati Maidan tunnel construction site and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) at World Health Organization (WHO) building redevelopment site near ITO were issued a show-cause notice and slapped with a fine hefty fine.



