Delhi Golf Club leads the way for return of Asian Tour with The DGC Open

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The Delhi Golf Club is all set to return to action with The DGC Open from March 24-27. The 500,000-dollar championship is the first time the Delhi Golf Club will have its own international tournament, which will be sanctioned by the Asian Tour.



One of the highlights of the week will be the presence of the nine-time Major winner, Gary Player, who has redesigned the Delhi Golf Club. Following the renovation in 2019, the highly rated Lodhi course is set to pose a different challenge with the re-done greens and re-shaped bunkers.



"We are extremely proud of the storied history of the DGC and the role it has played in the growth of the game in the country. The developmental programmes for junior golf and women's golf through the years have been among the many feathers in its cap. Its members include the who's who of the Capital and is the most sought-after golfing facility in the NCR and India," said Manjit Singh, president, Delhi Golf Club.



"The re-design, while ensuring that the original character of the course has been left untouched, will make it even more engaging and challenging at the same time."



The DGC Open presented by Mastercard will be the first international competition on the renovated course. The 6,900-yard (approximately) iconic DGC is spread over 179 acres and nestled in the heart of Lutyens Delhi.



Commenting on the partnership between the DGC and Mastercard, Nikhil Sahni, division president, South Asia, Mastercard, said, "Mastercard is closely associated with golf, and accords Mastercard cardholders many opportunities to enjoy and engage with the sport. Around the world 'meet and greet' sessions, lessons with golf brand ambassadors, and other Priceless experiences enable cardholders to deep-dive and experience the game like never before. Mastercard's partnership with the Delhi Golf Club provides an excellent platform to offer such benefits to Mastercard cardholders as we work towards the development of the sport of golf in India and enhance its presence."



The famous club will strictly adhere to all Indian government COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe environment for players and staff. The tournament will also signal the return of Asian Tour to India after a gap of two and a half years. The last Asian Tour event staged in India was won by Korean teenager Joohyung Kim claim the trophy in November 2019. The last Asian Tour event held at the DGC was won by India's Khalin Joshi in 2018.



