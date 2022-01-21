Delhi court takes cognisance of AAP leader Chadha's defamation complaint

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a defamation complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha against a resident of Punjab's Patiala for allegedly levelling false allegations of corruption and also circulating it on social media through a press conference.



Listing the matter for detailed examination in the matter, Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor said the court will hear it on April 26.



In the order dated January 19, the court said that the pen drive stated to have to contained the videos of the press conference and interviews addressed by proposed accused levelling the defamatory imputations against complainant along with Hindi transcript of same also forms part of the case record.



Advocate Prashant Manchanda, who appeared for Chadha, sought prosecution of the accused Sourabh Jain of the offence under 499 and 500 IPC, making or publishing any imputation concerning any person intending to harm and defamation.



He also stated that Chaddha is having "a glorious reputation in the eyes of society given his illustrious academic qualification and honest administration in discharging his duties".



The complaint also alleged that more particularly, the defamatory imputations like 'dalal' (broker), 'goonda' (goon), and 'beiman' (dishonest) have been used against the complainant by the accused with the view to harass him and derail the work undertaken by him and the Aam Aadmi Party across the country.



--IANS

jw/vd





