Delhi Court summons BJP MLA Vijender Gupta in defamation case

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) A Delhi Court on Monday summoned Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Rohini constituency, Vijender Gupta, in a defamation case filed by Delhi Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot.



"The Court is of the considered view on the basis of an oral submission, document places and proved on record in pre summoning evidence by complainant...that accused has prima facie committed the offences punishable under sections 499/500/501 of the Indian Penal Code," the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at the Rouse Avenue District Court said in the order.



Accordingly, the Court summoned Gupta on November 11 at 2 p.m.



The Delhi Transport Minister had filed a criminal complaint against Gupta for allegedly defaming him in a matter related to the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation and sought Rs 5 crore in damages and also removal of media posts by the BJP legislator.



Gahlot, in his complaint, had alleged that Gupta with "malafide purposes and to gain political mileage, has levelled defamatory, scandalous, mischievous, false and scurrilous allegations on the complainant both verbal as well as in writing on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook through his account."



Gahlot had also mentioned in his complaint that after getting the charge of the transport ministry in the Delhi government, he took the initiative for inducting around 1500 new buses since the year 2017 for the welfare of the people.



The BJP legislator had earlier dismissed the allegations and termed them as "baseless". Gupta had said he was referring to the findings of a panel appointed by the Lt Governor on the bus purchase controversy.



--IANS

uj/bg