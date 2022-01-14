Delhi court junks bail plea of 'Bulli Bai' app creator Neeraj Bishnoi

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) A court here on Friday refused to grant bail to engineering student and 'Bulli Bai' app creator Neeraj Bishnoi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police from Assam for creating a platform for defaming women of a particular community.



Noting that the accused ran a vilification campaign against the dignity of the women of a particular community containing derogatory material through the app affecting communal harmony of the society, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Patiala House Courts, Pankaj Sharma, denied the bail application.



The court also observed that the accused created the app where women journalists and celebrities of a particular community who are famous on social media are targeted and they are projected in a bad light with an objective to insult and humiliate them.



Last week, Bishnoi, who was arrested by the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit) of the Special Cell of Delhi Police had been sent to seven days' custody.



He was a student of second-year B.Tech, computer science, at Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal.



According to police, Bishnoi had, in October, had created a list of women whom he wanted to defame online on his digital devices, a laptop, and cell phones.



He was tracing women activists all over social media and downloading their photos.



On January 1, this app, which was performing on Github's space, posted photos of a number of women of a particular religion. These included journalists, social workers, students, and famous personalities.



It happened six months after the controversy of Sulli Deals.



Vishal Kumar Jha, the engineering student, was one of the followers of 'Bulli Bai', which led the police to him.



Hosting platform Github provided space to 'Sulli Deals', and the 'Bulli Bai' too was created on it.



Later, after the controversy erupted, Github removed the user 'Bulli Bai' from its hosting platform.



But by then, it had sparked a nationwide controversy.The app was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with the display picture of a Khalistani supporter.



--IANS

jw/pgh

