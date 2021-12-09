Delhi court blast: Security tightened at premises, NSG on spot

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The security has been beefed up inside the premises of the Rohini Court in Delhi following a low-intensity blast on Thursday morning.



The National Security Guard (NSG) has also reached the court to examine and inspect the area. At least one person received minor injuries in the explosion that occurred in Chamber no 102 of the Court.



Heavy police presence could be seen in and around the district court area. Soon after the blast Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal rushed to the spot to assess the situation. A forensic team was also present to examine the nature of the blast and take crucial evidence from the place where the explosion took place.



The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, however, several reports suggested that the explosion occurred in a laptop battery. The litigants present inside the Court were asked to vacate the area.



General Secretary of the North Delhi Lawyer's Association, Vineet Jindal, told IANS that there is an atmosphere of fear in the courts due to recent unfortunate events. "Nowadays litigants, advocates and even judges are scared due to the recent incidents in district courts of Delhi," he said.



Jindal pointed out that security lapse in district courts is of great concern for litigants and advocates. "Judges, advocates, and litigants who visit courts to get justice must have a secure environment in the court," he said.



