Delhi Congress protests outside CM House over Chhath Puja row

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee workers on Thursday protested outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines. The protest was held against the Delhi government's decision not to allow Chhath Puja in public places this year owing to the Covid pandemic.



The demonstration was led by Congress Delhi unit president Anil Kumar. Along with former Union Minister Jagdish Tytler, other state Congress leaders also participated in the rally. The agitating leaders said that the decision has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of lakhs of Poorvanchalis living in Delhi.



Anil Kumar said that Chhath Puja is the most important religious festival of Poorvanchalis, and it had earned a niche slot in Delhi for the past many years. He said, "Arvind Kejriwal Government has denied permission to hold the puja at the Chhath Ghats on the facile plea that it would spread the Covid-19 infection, though the Government did not deny permission to hold other festivals". He accused Kejriwal of treating Poorvanchalis badly, saying that he should give immediate permission for Chhath Puja at public places.



"If Delhi Government could allow opening of all other activities, including religious functions, denying permission to hold the Chhath Puja, the most important religious festival of Poorvanchalis, is a retrograde step", he said.



Anil Kumar said that the Kejriwal Government had no problem liberalizing the excise policy and opening liquor shops everywhere, and the mad rush outside liquor outlets had been violating all the Covid protocols with impunity, but the CM was spreading the lie that Chhath Puja will spread the Covid pandemic without any evidence. He asked why the CM is misleading people when the Centre has already issued guidelines for celebrating Diwali and Chhath Puja.



