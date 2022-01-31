Delhi CM compensates farmers for crop damage due to unseasonal rain

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday paid compensation to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rain in the month of October, 2021, and said that the Delhi government has helped them recoup the loss.



"Farmer's crops in Delhi were destroyed due to unseasonal rain in the month of October. We have provided a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to them. We did not do much calculation while compensating the farmers, if the loss was assessed to be 70 per cent or less, compensation was paid at the rate of 70 per cent. If the assessed loss was more than 70 per cent, compensation was paid at the rate of 100 per cent," he tweeted in Hindi.



The chief minister further said that from Monday onwards, they have started recouping farmers' loss. "By providing them with a financial assistance of Rs 20,000 per acre, Delhi is paying the highest compensation amount across the nation," he tweeted, adding that they have handed over cheques amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh or 3 lakh.



"Other states make fun of farmers by compensating their loss with a cheque of Rs 5 or 10," Kejriwal added.



On January 28, the Delhi Cabinet approved an ex-gratia relief to farmers at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre on account of loss due to unseasonal rains during September-October 2021.



The cabinet had also approved the rates at which ex-gratia relief to farmers was to be paid as per assessment of the loss. The expenditure under the exercise will be about Rs 53 crores for an approximate area of 29,000 acre.



Upon directions of the Chief Minister, teams were sent to the ground to assess the damage done to the crops. The CM has given express orders to the teams to understand the needs of the farmers and assure that everyone gets the justice they deserve.



--IANS

rdk/shb/