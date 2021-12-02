Delhi, adjoining areas gets light drizzle, AQI still 'very poor'

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Delhi, Noida and parts of Ghaziabad received a light drizzle on Thursday afternoon, plunging the maximum temperature by a degree Celsius, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.



In the morning, the IMD had forecast possibility of light rainfall over parts of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.



At 5 p.m., it predicted very light to light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR in the next two hours.



The Weather Department has predicted similar drizzle for the next 2-3 days as well. Along with rain, the Delhi-NCR region will also witness low to moderate fog in the next six days.



However, despite the drizzle, Delhi-NCR's air quality continue to remain in the "very poor" category at 385. The national capital's AQI in the morning stood at 382.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".



According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Athe level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 231 and 403, respectively.



"The AQI today indicates 'very poor' air quality. For the next three days, winds are likely to be calm reducing ventilation leading to deterioration of air quality but within the same category. From December 6 onwards, winds are expected to increase dispersing pollutants but AQI likely to remain in 'very poor' category. Partly cloudy sky and low mixing layer height are preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants," it added.



--IANS

rdk/vd